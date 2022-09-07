BREAKING: Planning GRANTED for massive housing development in this Tipperary village

File photo
Planning has been granted for the construction of 24 residential units at Ivowen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.
Coalquay Developments Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council which will consist of fourteen two-bedroom houses (semi-detached and terraced), six three-bedroom houses (semi-detached) and four one-bedroom own door apartments (in two blocks of two) including all associated site development works.
The council attached 18 conditions to their decision.
