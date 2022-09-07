Roscrea Roadshow- a NTDC community connector

The streets and estates of Roscrea will be filled with festive fun as the local team at North Tipperary Development Company deliver its upcoming roadshow to outline the huge range of community services they deliver in and around the town.



The four-week series of events kicks off next Thursday the 15th outside Shaws and in Ashbury before moving onto six other areas in the town later in the month and into October.



Street music, circus skills, sports demonstrations and inflatables will all create a carnival atmosphere whilst also serving as a post-Covid community connector.



Roscrea’s Seamus Mullaney who is a director of North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) explains,

“We’ve all lost some connections since the pandemic and it is the same for community organisations.



“We want to celebrate and promote the very wide range of services we have in Roscrea but especially to reconnect with people in our local area, community groups, people who might volunteer in their community and those who might need some support or want to learn about our services.”



Kathleen Maher, manager of the Ascend project with NTDC, added that the event will bring their services directly into people’s own living environments,



“This is central to the way NTDC works. We aim to meet you where you are and help you get to where you want to go.



“Our team in Roscrea is deeply embedded in the community. Having been built up in Roscrea 2000 and evolved through North Tipperary LEADER Partnership and now NTDC, we have over 40 persons on the ground at the service of the local community.

“They are providing everything from childcare, youth services, training, job supports, community development services, enterprise supports and grants, counselling and family supports, health and wellbeing classes, domestic abuse supports and older person services.”



The first events are next Thursday the 15th outside Shaws from 11 till 2 and then in Ashbury from 4 till 6.

The Roadshow then moves onto Sheehane on the 20th, Ard Ros, Chapel Lane, Sean Aglish, Cois Aglish on the 22nd, Gleann Glas on the 27th and Kennedy Park, Brophy Terrace, Cois Carrig on the 29th.



The October events are at Tullaskeagh, Ard na Gréine on the 4th and Assumption Park (Cnoc Mhuire), Copper Beech on the 6th. All local events are from 4 to 6 in the afternoon.



Councillor Michael Smith is encouraging all local people to come out and meet the NTDC team next Thursday or one of the other dates throughout September and October,



‘There’ll be fun for all and you’ll pick up some useful information that may kickstart something great for you whether it’s in the area of employment, health and well-being, training or some other personal goal you might have.”

North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) is a not for profit, community focused Local Development Company, providing a wide range of individual ad community supports and services in North Tipperary. It provides a nurturing helping hand to people and communities to enhance their quality of life through a range of supports including social inclusion, economic development, employment, energy, rural enterprise and community development.