BREAKING: Motorists detected by gardaí doing shocking speeds on this Tipperary road

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Weather conditions across the county have been poor throughout the day.
With that in mind, Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted these motorists (pictured above) in excess of the speed limit on the M8 during one of many speed enforcement checks on Wednesday by gardaí.
Gardaí added: "Fixed charge notices issued. Please #SlowDown. #SaferRoads"
GOLDEN GIRL! Maria Madden, Roscrea, gave an outstanding rendition to win a Gold medal in Girls u12 Solo Music at the Community Games national Finals held in Carlow recently.
