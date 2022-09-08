BREAKING: Massive planning application to build over 40 houses in this Tipperary town

File photo
Planning has been lodged for the construction of 43 two-storey houses in Cashel.
The development address is at Longfield Housing Estate, Ardgeeha Upper, Cashel Road, Clonmel and Carmac Investments Ltd has made the application to Tipperary County Council.
The project will consist of 32 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two three-bedroom detached houses, nine two-bedroom terraced houses and a two-storey block consisting of three ground floor commercial units with three first floor apartments and all associated site development works including roads, footpaths, underground services, boundary treatments and connection to an existing sewer.
The planning application states that: "Protected Structure R.P.S. Ref. No. 1 is within site boundary."
The council has until November 1 to make its decision.
RIGHT: The late Donal O’ Keeffe with Clonmel Commercials Chairman Anthony O’Dwyer celebrating a senior county final victory
The dream begins - Clonmel Celtic v St Michael's is the top game in the Munster Junior Cup this weekend.
This Saturday is the last in the children’s story telling on the Fairy Trail in Cahir which has been a huge success since it was started with lots of children enjoying the weekly tales.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.