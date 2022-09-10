Search

10 Sept 2022

Tipperary man who was having a bad day told he should 'take a deep breath' by judge

Tipperary man who was having a bad day told he should 'take a deep breath' by judge

Tipperary man who was having a bad day told he should 'take a deep breath' by judge

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who was “having a bad day” was told by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh District Court that he should have drawn a “deep breath”.

Danny Harty of 5 Parkmore, Roscrea, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Parkmore on May 21, 2020.

The court heard that when the gardaí arrived at his house to deliver a fixed charge penalty notice, Mr Harty had stepped outside and became abusive, shouting obscenities.

He had to be calmed down, the court heard.

The court was told that other residents came out of their homes and Mr Harty was taken away from the scene by family members.

He had not been arrested at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the court was told.

The court heard that Mr Harty had 13 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Liz McKeever, said that her client’s behaviour had been unacceptable and that he accepted that the gardaí were only doing their job.

“The garda was doing his duty and it requires a public apology,” said Judge MacGrath, ordering Mr Harty to the witness stand to make the apology.

“I apologise to the gardaí. I accept my behaviour was unacceptable. I had a bad day,” said Mr Harty.

“We all have a bad day. What you do is take a deep breath,” said the judge.

She fined Mr Harty €200.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media