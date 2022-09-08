Tipperary gardaí issue warning to dog owners following attacks on farm animals
The gardaí in Nenagh are warning dog owners that they could face prosecution following two incidents in which farm animals were attacked by dogs in the district.
In one incident, a dog caused injuries to sheep in a rural location near Dolla last Friday.
On Monday, a number of poultry were killed by a dog in the Ballycommon area.
Gardaí are investigating both incidents and reminding all dog owners of their responsibilities under the Control of Dogs Act.
