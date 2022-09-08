Dillon Quirke's months mind Mass takes place on Saturday in Clonoulty Rossmore GAA field

The months mind Mass for Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke will be held in the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA field on Saturday evening at 5:00pm.

The GAA club and the Quirke family have extended an open invitation to all to come along and attend the Mass.

Dillon died tragically on the field of play in Semple Stadium a month ago as the side he captained took on Kilruane MacDonagh in the FBD Tipperary senior hurling championship. There was a huge outpouring of sympathy in the wake of the tragedy and the Quirke family were enveloped in a blanket of support as they came to terms with their terrible grief.

The club, which was so central to Dillon's life, played a major role over the funeral and mourning period, and members are once again coming up trumps by hosting the months mind on the lower field. Candles had been lighting in the upper stand of Clonoulty Rossmore GAA field for many days after Dillon's passing as people came to pray silently for the young 24 year old who had played such a key role for the Tipperary seniors in the last season.

Dillon's team will take on Thurles Sarsfields in the FBD Insurance preliminary quarter final in Holycross on Sunday at 1:30pm, having fallen narrowly to Kilruane MacDonagh in the replayed game last weekend.