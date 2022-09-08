BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí intercepted this vehicle after it turned away from a checkpoint

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted this vehicle (pictured above) after it turned from a checkpoint earlier in Killenaule on Thursday.
Gardaí said: "No Insurance. No NCT. No Tax. Car impounded and court to follow."
