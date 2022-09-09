BIG READ: Kilcash - a community comes together to get back on top

Keeping the lights on... A small thing maybe but it’s always the small things isn’t it? One small thing switched everything off for the past two years and we are all struggling to come to terms with our new way of surviving.

In Kilcash Community Hall, nestled on the side of Sliabh na mBan, we have gone from being a self-sufficient and thriving community hall, to struggling to manage the ever increasing bills and demands.

Clubs are slow to come back and re-establish. Covid-19 is still the bogey man.

This GoFundMe page has been set up to help us get back on our feet. We are hoping that through your generosity we can continue to keep the lights on.

Kilcash Community Centre - a very fabulous history…

On arrival into the village, the community hall is a striking central feature, south facing, commanding panoramic views across the Suir Valley to the Comeragh mountains and beyond.

Built in 1814, its original purpose was as a school, under the patronage of the Marquess of Ormonde.

In the 1830s there was the advent of the National School system and after independence in 1924, the newly-created Department of Education became responsible for all levels of education in the new Ireland.

As for our school, well it was divided into three parts; the girls’ room to the west, the teachers’ residence in the middle and the boys’ room to the east.

This remained the centre of education for the surrounding area until the new school was built in 1958. In or around 1961/62, the parish offered the building to a committee to serve as a local hall and community centre.

In the ensuing decades local and voluntary commitment ensured that the building we have today, with its modern, accessible entrance and bathrooms, full kitchen, stage, with lighting and sound, is ready for use by all. So what do we do in Kilcash Community Centre?

A HIVE OF ACTIVITY

Since those long ago days in the 60’s, the Hall has been a hive of activity providing a venue for clubs, fundraisers, meetings etc.

Speaking of fundraising – the weekly Progressive 25 card game – running since 1978 – was a constant on the social calendar for so many.

Kilcash Ladies Club has been running for more than 45 years now and browsing through the minutes gives a glimpse of an active, entertaining group.

The Hall has been used continually by the local school and by the Parents’ Association.

The children have enjoyed Halloween and Christmas parties; used the Hall on rainy days for PE and every other year have entertained the wider community with stage productions.

Our community has hosted many visiting groups over the years. A highlight on numerous occasions has been the visits by The Butler Society.

The Society’s International Gathering takes place every three years with its base in Kilkenny. Old Kilcash has been a feature of its itinerary on numerous occasions with refreshments in the Community Centre.

Traditional music and singing lessons through Comhaltas Ceoltoiri have seen many of our young people go forward successfully in various competitions further afield.

Scor competitions have also sent young entertainers to county level. The Christmas Craft markets have been very successful – showcasing the work of local artists and artisans.

In recent years, monthly music gigs, organised through Music on the Mountain, have brought a new and welcome element of entertainment to our community and beyond.

The hall, situated as it is beside the church is also an ideal location for funeral refreshment services. The Hall is also available to hire for meetings in general and for clinics held by our politicians.

The spring of 2020 brought an end to all of these activities. Like so many other clubs and organisations, Covid-19 shut our doors.

However, as a community, we will come together and we will get back on top.

Music on the Mountain has already begun; plays are being booked in and the Progressive 25 card game will be back in September. We have goals and we have big ideas – and we WILL keep the lights on.

Thank you.



Kilcash Community Hall Committee

Chairperson: Attracta O’Reilly.

Secretary: Margaret O’Keeffe.

Treasurer: John Tobin.

Follow us on Facebook Kilcash Community Hall, Music on the Mountain Instagram etc....