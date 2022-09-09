Thanks to all for making the Allan Byrne Motorcycle Run such an outstanding success

On behalf of everyone in Rock Marshalls Motorcycle Club, can we most sincerely thank everyone that made our recent fundraiser, the Allan Byrne Memorial Motorcycle Run, the huge success that it turned out to be.

We would especially like to thank the following, all the local business community that supported us by sponsoring prizes etc., all those that made monetary donations, the 200+ bikers that attended on the day, the management and staff of Mother Hubbards for making their facility available to us, the ladies who prepared and served the refreshments, An Garda Síochána for their traffic management, our ticket sellers, club members and organising committee members for all their hard work.

To the Irish Community Air Ambulance organisation, especially Donie and Micheal for their help and guidance.

We expressly thank Liam, Shirley, Kevin and Laura, and the Byrne and Ryan familes for the huge work they put into the event.

The club donated €23,060:92 to the Air Ambulance which we hope will result in a life being saved. Finally, we remember our club member, Allan Byrne who was taken far too young.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.