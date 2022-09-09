Temporary traffic management measures planned for Clonmel road due to road works

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place today (Friday, September 9) on the L-3278 Glenconnor Road, Clonmel to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures will operate on this road from 12 noon to 5pm. Local access will be facilitated and there will be traffic diversions in place.
