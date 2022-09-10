Tipperary County Council to close road in Moyne area for nearly three weeks

Tipperary County Council has given notice that the L-4253 road at Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles will close on Monday, September 12 for close to three weeks to facilitate a bridge replacement.
The council has made an order under Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993 to close the road between 7am on Monday, September 12 and 8pm on Friday, September 30.
Consultation with Carrick-on-Suir's business community ahead of N24 road work
The following are the alternative routes for motorists.
Traffic travelling from Templetuohy will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid.
Traffic travelling from Thurles will divert at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.