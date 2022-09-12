SHOCKING: Tipperary gardaí stopped this driver whose Saturday night came at a hefty price
Tipperary Roads Policing stopped a driver on the outskirts of Thurles on Saturday night who tested positive for drugs.
The gardaí said on social media that they were alerted by the motorist's poor driving.
On closer inspection, they said the Audi's windows were heavily tinted.
The tint, the gardaí believed, would compromise the driver's ability to see.
The gardaí performed a drug test which showed the driver was positive for cannabis and cocaine.
The driver was then arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
The gardaí said prosecution would follow and warned the public not to drive under the influence of drugs.
