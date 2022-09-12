Two children welcomed into the Christian community in this Tipperary area

File photo
BAPTISMS IN POWERSTOWN
We welcome into the Christian community Saibh Bruna O'Halloran and Lucy Anne Cunningham and congratulate their parents Jeff and Fabiana and David and Amy.
