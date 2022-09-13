Revealed: Stylish four-bedroom home on sale in Tipperary for €225,000

26 Kylemore, Cashel Road, Clonmel

A stylish four-bedroom end-of-terrace home has been put up for sale in south Tipperary.

Power & Walsh are delighted to bring No 26 Kylemore to the market for sale.

This most attractive three storey, four-bedroom end-of-terrace residence is very well-maintained throughout and is stylishly presented in neutral tones right across the home.

The property features gas fired central heating, double glazed windows, lawn to the front and garden to the rear.

Ideally located on the Cashel Road, Kylemore is within easy reach of Clonmel town, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.

The village of Clerihan is approximately 6km away and town of Cashel is approximately 26km away.

This outstanding home which is in walk in condition has so much to offer its successful purchaser.

This property is sure to attract huge interest so early viewing is highly recommended.

The BER rating is C1.

Guide Price:€225,000

For further information, please contact the selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel, 052 6170720 or info@powerwalsh.ie Licence No. 001862.