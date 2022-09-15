'New kids on the block,' Cashel Community School welcomes First Year students

Members of Foyle Class (First Years) on their first day at Cashel Community School on Friday, August 26 pictured with their Year Head Emily Kirwan
Cashel Community School welcomed its First Year students on Friday, August 26.
They had an action-packed day of activities with their Sixth Year Links students overseen by school chaplain Mr Nolan and care team of Ms Meagher and Ms O’Connor.
The new students also had the opportunity to meet with the principal, deputy principal, Year Head and Class Tutors as well as their subject teachers.
We wish them a happy and successful year ahead as they begin their secondary school journey.
Horse trainers Willie Mullins (left) and Edward O’Grady, with Clare Ryan, Cahir at the Funeral Mass for Evie Magnier Stockwell. Picture: Anne Marie Maggorian
Clonmel’s Alex Sheehan’s blistering run takes him past the Sundays Well defence to score a try in the Munster Senior Cup game at Ardgeeha on Saturday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.