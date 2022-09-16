Search

16 Sept 2022

'John's wife Marie was a very effective goalkeeper for St Patrick's Ladies Football teams'

May he Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Sept 2022 9:27 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Drangan/Cloneen Notes

We extend sympathy to John O'Connell Moonverrin on the death of his mother Catherine O'Connell Shangarry (née Ryan, The Islands).

John’s wife Marie was a very effective goalkeeper for St Patrick's Ladies Football teams a few years ago. Goalkeeping must be in the blood as Adam has been keeping goal for St Patrick's football teams since his primary school days.

Amy also lined out for St Patrick's juvenile ladies football teams for several years.

We also extend sympathy to Mrs Joan Boland, Knockura on the recent death of her brother Tony Curran in Moyglass. Joan is a very hardworking and helpful Sacristan in The Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan.

May Tony Rest in Peace.

Sympathy is also extended to Mary Cecilia Bowen on the death of her sister Elizabeth (Betty) of Corbally Drangan. Sympathy is also extended to her nephew Karl who is well known for keeping the verges of the local roads trimmed.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

