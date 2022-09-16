'Might be a bit early to mention the C word,' but it is party time for one Tipperary village

File photo
DUNDRUM NOTES:
PARTY TIME!
Might be a bit early to mention the C word, but we just want to announce that we have booked in our active ‘Retirement Christmas Party’ for Sunday, December 11 in Knockavilla Hall.
A full Christmas dinner, with dessert, teas and coffee and entertainment will be available. This is open to all our group, either from the parish or neighbouring parishes.
However, places must be booked, as our spaces are limited, so if interested, please contact Helen Ryan 087-9046671 or any member of Knockavilla or Donaskeigh Community Councils.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.