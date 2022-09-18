Tributes to 'popular Tipperary gentleman who had a zen for life and laughs'

File photo
Newcastle Notes:
It is with deep regret that we accord the sad passing of Mr Micheal Cullinan Clonmel, Formerly of Newcastle. Which occurred unexpectedly on Monday 5th September.
Predeceased by his Parents Elise and Michael and his wife Helen.
Micheal was a popular and highly respected gentleman man who had a zen for life and laughs.
He will be sorely missed not alone by his family but all who had the pleasure of knowing this jovial gentleman.
We offer our deepest sympathies to all his family.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
