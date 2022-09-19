Tipperary households 'have now the added expense of purchasing water in their local shops'

File photo
Lattin/Cullen Notes
During recent months, residents of this locality have been regularly inconvenienced by boiled water notices, which combined with ongoing maintenance work to the network, has resulting in numerous disruptions to supply.
Many households, who were already struggling financially, have now the added expense of purchasing water in their local shops.
Water is an essential requirement for both households and businesses, but unfortunately that service appears to have greatly deteriorated in recent times.
