Two men airlifted to hospital after farm accident in Tipperary

Two men were airlifted to Cork University Hospital following a farm accident in Cappawhite, county Tipperary.
A garda spokesperson confirmed officers attended a workplace accident at approximately 1.30pm on Thursday, September 15.
"Two men, both aged in their 40s, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries," said the garda spokesperson.
It's understood that the men suffered a fall while carrying out work. The extent of the injuries suffered or their respective conditions have not been disclosed.
Emergency services were called and rushed to the scene. An air ambulance landed close by and brought the men to hospital in Cork.
The Health Safety Authority have been notified of the incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.