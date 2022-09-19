BREAKING: Power outage affecting over 1,000 households in this Tipperary town

File photo
A power outage is affecting over 1,000 households in Cahir this Monday afternoon.
A total of 1,406 customers are affected the ESB said after a fault in Cahir with an estimated restore time of 2.45pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.