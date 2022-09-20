Three-bedroom house in popular Tipperary town up for auction for only €120,000

6 Woodville Crescent, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR24
This semi-detached three-bedroom house is going up for auction as part of BidX1's auction on September 29.
The property is an excellent investment opportunity with a south westerly facing garden to the rear.
Convenient to a host of amenities in Templemore town centre and extending to approximately 82 sq. m (882 sq. ft).
Occupied under terms unknown.
