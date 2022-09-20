BREAKING: 'Upon investigation evidence identifying the offender was found,' says council

On March 7, 2022 Tipperary County Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officer discovered seven bags of household domestic waste dumped at Loughlin's Bridge, R668,Bohernagore west, Clogheen county Tipperary.

This is an area of natural beauty with spectacular views. An area popular with hikers and walkers.

A popular walk to the Bay Lough and a trail head for a hike up the Knockmealdown Mountains is 4.9km from Loughlin’s Bridge on the R668.

The purple rhododendron on the right of the picture leading down the valley contains the river that leads to Loughlin’s Bridge. The lake is the Bay Lough.

The bags were dumped on the bank and in the river, and were well scattered.

Upon investigation evidence identifying the offender was found.

This led to the offender being prosecuted by Tipperary County Council for offences under section 32 of the Waste Management Act 1996

The offender pleaded guilty to both offences at a sitting of Cashel District Court on September 8, 2022.

The judge ruled that a conviction was warranted in this matter.

In respect of the offence under section 32 (1) (a) the judge convicted and fined the offender €100 and made an order for costs in sum of €3,926.50 to be discharged within six months.

The judge struck out the offence under section 32 (1) (b)