'A number of defects discovered,' Tipperary gardaí pull over tractor

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle (pictured above) during a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority on Monday in Roscrea.
The tax expired in 2019.
After further inspection, a number of defects were discovered.
The vehicle was seized, gardaí added.
Fixed Charged Penalty Notices to follow.
