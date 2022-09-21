Revealed: New Tipperary training centre moves another step closer

Tipperary County Council has appointed Robin Lee as the lead architect for the proposed Youth and Further Education and Training Centre at the former Civic Offices at Dan Breen House.

The project is a collaboration between Tipperary County Council, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, and Tipperary ETB, and is supported by the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force.

The project will aim to provide the infrastructure to support a range of youth programmes and training opportunities in Tipperary Town and will target supports towards people from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds in particular.

Research carried out by the Task Force shows that Tipperary suffers from very high levels of disadvantage relative to other comparable towns.

This new facility will allow for greatly enhanced service and training provision, and will be a cornerstone in the efforts to address a myriad of socio-economic issues that prevail in Tipperary Town.

Dan Breen House, spanning approximately 12,000 sq. ft., is believed to have been constructed circa 1900 and is a Protected Structure.

The building served as Civic Offices but has been vacant for several years and needs substantial refurbishment and modernisation.