Tipperary Musical Society gets ready for super 40th anniversary gala event

To mark their 40th Anniversary, Tipperary Musical Society is hosting a celebratory Gala Ball on Saturday night, November 19 in The Great National Ballykisteen Hotel.
A fabulous four-course banquet will be served by candlelight. Entertainment will be provided by The Pearly Whites; a sensational ten-‐piece band. They will be followed by a DJ and late bar.
The Society would like to extend an invitation to everyone to join them in celebrating this milestone event.
Tickets are €65.
For more information contact Jason on 087‐3324372 or you can drop an email to tipperarymusicalsociety@gmail.com
Contract signing for Dan Breen House. From left to right: Donal Kelly, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Frank Cussen, Tipperary County Council, Robin Lee, Robin Lee Architecture, Colin Cummins, Tipperary
Boil Water Notices are currently affecting customers served by the Glenary and Galtee water supplies in Tipperary
