'I'm delighted,' huge success for Tipperary woman and her €2.99 sausage rolls

A triumph for Tipperary as homegrown female-led butcher business is among this year’s Grow with ALDI winners!

This week, ALDI announced the five winners of this year’s Grow with ALDI programme with each small business securing a contract to have products stocked in ALDI stores nationwide.

Representing Tipperary is Fiona O’Dwyer with specially created Vale & Acre sausage rolls.

Hailing from Cashel, Tipperary, Fiona O’Dwyer, runs a family business.

With generations of experience behind them and a flare for innovation their latest venture Vale & Acre sausage roles have been snapped up by ALDI with the signing of a new seasonal contract that will see the bake-at-home sausage rolls retail at ALDI for €2.99.

Freshly made in Tipperary using the whole Irish fresh pork to deliver a unique flavour and texture, the whole family are sure to love these sausage rolls.

Speaking about her win, Fiona O’Dwyer founder of Vale & Acre, said: "I’m delighted that our product has been chosen as one of this year’s Grow with ALDI winners.

"Ours is a family-orientated and female-led business and the endorsement and support of a company like ALDI means the world.

"This will provide the opportunity for so many new customers to see, purchase and most importantly taste our products and we are very grateful to ALDI for their unwavering support."

The winners of Grow with ALDI were selected following a rigorous and competitive process that saw more than 200 suppliers apply to participate in the programme.

In May, each of the 24 finalists had their products go on sale in all 152 ALDI stores nationwide for a limited two-week period.

Now, the five winners, who span the length and breadth of the country, will have their products hit shelves more permanently enabling customers to sample the finest Irish artisan food fare at truly unbeatable prices they won’t find anywhere else.

The Grow with ALDI 2022 winners are:

Cully’s Bakery from Co. Cavan - The Iced Cherry Log created by Brían Cully is based off a traditional recipe passed down for generations and retails at €2.99.

The Sibly Food Co. from Co. Cork – Handmade Energy Balls from entrepreneur Matthew Collins are not to be missed and are available in two flavours retailing at €4.49.

Hanley’s Puddings from Co. Cork – This innovative Pudding Roulade is a combination of white and black pudding is available at the price of €2.19.

Vale & Acre from Co. Tipperary – Delicious back at home Sausage Rolls made using fresh Irish whole pork retail at €2.99.

Builín Blasta Co. Galway – Condiment lovers will revel over the Smoked Onion Mayo from popular Gaeltacht café for just €3.79.