Search

22 Sept 2022

'I'm delighted,' huge success for Tipperary woman and her €2.99 sausage rolls

Well done Fiona!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Fiona O’Dwyer (far left) from Tipperary has been named a winner of this year’s Grow with ALDI scheme and will have her product stocked in 152 stores nationwide.

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:39 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A triumph for Tipperary as homegrown female-led butcher business is among this year’s Grow with ALDI winners! 

This week, ALDI announced the five winners of this year’s Grow with ALDI programme with each small business securing a contract to have products stocked in ALDI stores nationwide.

Representing Tipperary is Fiona O’Dwyer with specially created Vale & Acre sausage rolls.

Hailing from Cashel, Tipperary, Fiona O’Dwyer, runs a family business.

With generations of experience behind them and a flare for innovation their latest venture Vale & Acre sausage roles have been snapped up by ALDI with the signing of a new seasonal contract that will see the bake-at-home sausage rolls retail at ALDI for €2.99.

Freshly made in Tipperary using the whole Irish fresh pork to deliver a unique flavour and texture, the whole family are sure to love these sausage rolls. 

Speaking about her win, Fiona O’Dwyer founder of Vale & Acre, said: "I’m delighted that our product has been chosen as one of this year’s Grow with ALDI winners.

"Ours is a family-orientated and female-led business and the endorsement and support of a company like ALDI means the world.  

"This will provide the opportunity for so many new customers to see, purchase and most importantly taste our products and we are very grateful to ALDI for their unwavering support."

The winners of Grow with ALDI were selected following a rigorous and competitive process that saw more than 200 suppliers apply to participate in the programme.

In May, each of the 24 finalists had their products go on sale in all 152 ALDI stores nationwide for a limited two-week period.

Now, the five winners, who span the length and breadth of the country, will have their products hit shelves more permanently enabling customers to sample the finest Irish artisan food fare at truly unbeatable prices they won’t find anywhere else.

The Grow with ALDI 2022 winners are:

Cully’s Bakery from Co. Cavan - The Iced Cherry Log created by Brían Cully is based off a traditional recipe passed down for generations and retails at €2.99.

The Sibly Food Co. from Co. Cork – Handmade Energy Balls from entrepreneur Matthew Collins are not to be missed and are available in two flavours retailing at €4.49.

Hanley’s Puddings from Co. Cork – This innovative Pudding Roulade is a combination of white and black pudding is available at the price of €2.19.

Vale & Acre from Co. Tipperary – Delicious back at home Sausage Rolls made using fresh Irish whole pork retail at €2.99.  

Builín Blasta Co. Galway – Condiment lovers will revel over the Smoked Onion Mayo from popular Gaeltacht café for just €3.79.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media