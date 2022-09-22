Tipperary council disposes property in Clonmel to the HSE

Tipperary County Council's Civic Offices in Clonmel
Tipperary Council Council has decided to dispose of property it owns at Heywood Terrace in Clonmel to the HSE.
The council’s elected members gave the green light to the local authority at their monthly meeting to dispose of 0.0449 hectares at 12 Heywood Terrace to the HSE under Section 183 of the Local Government Act.
Clonmel councillors Siobhán Ambrose and Pat English proposed and seconded the proposal to dispose of the property.
