Vacant three-bedroom home in Tipperary going up for auction for ONLY €175,000

Glenpaudeen, Annacarthy, Co. Tipperary, E34 H294
A vacant three-bedroom home in Tipperary is going up for auction for a mere €175,000 as part of BidX1's sale on October 13.
The detached three-bedroom dormer bungalow boasts generous surrounding gardens.
Extending to approximately 155 sq. m (1,668 sq. ft) on a site area extending to approximately 0.25 hectares (0.61 acres).
Fiona O’Dwyer (far left) from Tipperary has been named a winner of this year’s Grow with ALDI scheme and will have her product stocked in 152 stores nationwide.
Rody Lowry and Tom Kennedy of Upperchurch Drombane GAA club selling their ticks for a John Deere tractor at the National Ploughing Championships
