Young Tipperary man honoured by gardaí for his work in local community of Golden

Colin Touhy from Golden who was given an Individual Award for his involvement in his local community at the Garda Youth Awards.
Colin volunteered with his local Tidy Towns group and his local GAA club in Golden and gave up his time also to help elderly residents in his area with tasks.
Colin was also involved in his school to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross as part of their Ukraine appeal.
He is pictured above with Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, his parents and Superintendent from Cahir, Eddie Golden.
Lady Blessington will be remembered on the Clonmel Song Cycle Musical Trail on Culture Night, tonight
Killian Butler, Moyle Rovers, blocks this shot by Fethard's Charlie Hackett during the South Tipperary Under 19 B Football Championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
