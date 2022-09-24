Traffic management measures will operate at The Green, Cashel next week

Tipperary County Council has announced there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-1501 at The Green, Cashel from the old Cahir Road Junction to the entrance to the hospital between Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30.
The traffic management measures will run from 7am to 5pm daily and are being put in place to facilitate footpath improvement works.
Tipperary County Council said it apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.
BACK: Joyce Murphy, Anita Manton, Teresa Horrigan, Geraldine Meagher, Janet Heafey, Jean Kavanagh, Michael Power, Michelle Russell (Cillian’s Mum), Conor Russell. FRONT: Laura Ryan, Shauna Edinburgh C
Mid Bord na nÓg Chairman PJ Bowden presents the Mid U13 Grp 1 Cup to Durlas Óg captain Ciaran O'Mahoney, also pictured are Michelle Spillane-McKelvey Mid Bord na nÓg secretary, John Martin and Aishlin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.