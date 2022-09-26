So sad!
NEWCASTLE NOTES
It is with great sadness that we accord the passing of PJ Cullinan, Clashganny, Newcastle, who passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 19 following a brief illness.
Predeceased by his parents Micheal and Elise and only recently by his brother Micheal and his mother in law Mrs Sheila O Neill. PJ was highly regarded over a wide area and most popular with all.
A man of many talents as an artist and a master of the challenging questions and a quiz master extraordinaire which led to him been very involved in the community.
His loss with leave a huge Void not only to his family but to all who knew him. Following Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 22 in the church of the Assumption Newcastle burial took place in Mollough cemetery.
Our sincere sympathies to his wife Ann, his sons, John, Alan and Lee. His daughter Claire, his grandchildren, his sister's and brothers, son in law, daughters in law niece's and nephews and extended family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
