LATEST: Planning lodged for construction of diesel pumps and forecourt in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been lodged for the construction of two diesel pumps and a forecourt in Cahir.
The planning application also includes the provision of truck and car parking spaces including electric car charging points and all associated site works and services.
The development address is at Scartnaglorane, Cahir, Tipperary and John O'Leary has made the application.
Cáit Devane scored 1-6 for Clonoulty/Rossmore in their quarter-final win over Thurles Sarsfields on Saturday last, Pic: Vincent Flynn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.