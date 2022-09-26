These works include various traffic calming measures, installation of new LED public lighting
Great news as Tipperary village's regeneration project takes the next step.
Cllr Declan Burgess said: "Following on from my representations and the funding secured in January 2021 from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Tipperary County Council will be starting work in Boherlahan village in the coming weeks.
"These works include various traffic calming measures, installation of new LED public lighting, footpath and road improvements and much needed attention to the village streetscape.
"The issues of speed through the village and the deterioration of the appearance in Boherlahan was raised heavily to me since the local elections. I have been working very hard to see this project come to fruition.
"I’d like to thank everyone involved, from the community to the county council. I’m looking forward to this project being delivered."
Referee Paddy Ivors with captains Pat Molloy, Moycarkey/Borris (left) and Tom Fox of Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.