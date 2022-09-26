This stunning eight-bedroom Georgian home is on sale in Tipperary for just under €1 million

Ashmore House, John Street, Cashel, Co,T ipperary
Ashmore House is on sale in Cashel for €950,000.
The three-story Georgian property has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The listing says it is suitable for residential or business purposes.
Other features include its central location in a heritage town, office space, garden room and double coach house.
The building is listed by Sherry FitzGerald O'Dwyer & Davern.
