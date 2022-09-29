Drivers need to slow down, say Nenagh Municipal Council

Drivers need to slow down says Nenagh Municipal Council
Cllr Michael O’Meara has said that drivers need to slow down. Speaking at this month’s sitting of Nenagh Municipal District Council, said Cllr O’Meara.
He said traffic in Ballingarry needed to slow down.
The council also heard new speed indication signs would be installed in Puckane and Ballycommon to address issues in those areas.
“I welcome that for Ballycommon and Puckane,” said Cllr Joe Hannigan.
Cllr Fiona Bonfield enquired about 30km speed zones around schools.
Cllr Ger Darcy suggested ramps be installed in the villages.
However, Tipperary County Council said ramps were a matter of national policy. They also said traffic measures could help, but it is ultimately down to enforcement and drivers.
“People need to change how they travel,” they said.
Clonmel legend Carrie Acheson proved to be one of the main attractions of the National Ploughing Championships held last week in Ratheniska. The event was making a return after two years because of Co
The front page of The Nationalist from September 20, 2012, headlined by a story about Joe O'Donoghue, a proud Limerick man who worked as a paramedic with South Tipperary General Hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.