Got ya! Tipperary gardaí catch lorry in Horse & Jockey for being massively overweight

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit observed a tipper lorry in the Horse & Jockey recently which appeared overweight.
Gardaí said it was escorted to a designated weighbridge and 6,400kgs overweight.
Gardaí added: "Fixed Charged Penalty Notice to follow."
