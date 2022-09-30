SOLD! Bidding war for vacant detached four-bedroom house in Tipperary

Attybrick (Folio TY19099), Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, E34 T651
A vacant detached four-bedroom house has been sold as part of BidX1's sale on September 29.
The property had a guide price of €175,000 but sold for a massive €240,000.
Located approximately 9km from Tipperary Town centre, with a detached garage to the rear.
Extending to approximately 204 sq. m (2,195 sq. ft), the house is on a site area extending to 0.41 hectares (1.01 acres).
Congratulations to Joanne Collins, this year’s Lady Player of the Year at Tipperary Golf Club. Joanne received her prize, sponsored by Renee Burke, from Lady Captain Yvonne Daly last Sunday.
Cormac Casey of Boherlahan Dualla is presented with the Joe O'Sullivan sponsored Mid U19 B Football trophy by Mid Board Vice Chairman Martin Bourke. Also pictured is Mid Secretary Catherine Dunne and
Tidy Towns Member Seamus Conway with the first fantastic haul of cans collected in the Tidy Towns & ABP Initiative when launched in Cahir in 2021. It continues this Saturday.
