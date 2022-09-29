BREAKING : Derelict factory site in Ardfinnan purchased for the development of housing

The derelict Ardfinnan Paper Sack factory has been purchased by Tipperary County Council for the development of housing .

The move will be widely welcomed in Ardfinnan as the building has been an eyesore for a long number of years.

The building was sold in an online auction this week.There was an asking price on the site of €200,000.Four bidders became involved in the process which finished with a buyer for €290,500.

The building was purchased by the housing section of Tipperary County Council in the auction by Stokes & Quirke.

“It’s great news for the village of Ardfinnan, the site which was formerly owned by Munster Paper Sacks and Packaging facility has been vacant for several years now and had entered a state of dereliction in the village centre," said Cllr Máirín McGrath.



"Confirmation that the local authority has purchased the site for a future housing development is very welcome news especially in the midst of the dreadful housing crisis we are living in. The auction which took place online on Tuesday ended after 124 bids on the property. While definite plans for the site are not yet available, I look forward to engaging with Tipperary County Council housing section throughout this project and believe it is an exciting prospect to bring this site back to life<" said Cllr McGrath.