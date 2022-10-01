Traffic management measures in place on Thurles road for next two months

A Stop-Go system will be in operation
Temporary traffic management measures are in place on the R-660 at Bowes Corner, Thurles until early December to facilitate road safety improvement works.
The traffic management measures, namely stop/go and one-way traffic systems, were introduced at this location on September 2 and will remain until December 2. They operate from 7am to 7pm daily.
Motorists are advised to expect delays at this location and to avoid the area if possible.
Tipperary County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused to motorists.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.