Tributes to Tipperary husband and wife who passed away within a few days of each other

Boherlahan Notes

Death of Maidie & Willie Kelly

The death occurred at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 of Maidie Kelly (née Tuohy), Nodstown.

She was daughter of the late Paddy and Mary Tuohy (née O’Dwyer), Ardmayle.

On marrying Willie Kelly, a native of Graigue, Moycarkey, they settled down in Nodstown in the ancestral home of the O’Dwyer's, where they raised their family of three girls and two boys.

Maidie was a great conversationalist, very friendly disposition with a great interest in people.

Family was very important to her and she was the heart of the home for them growing up and then later on for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As an outdoor person at home, she enjoyed gardening with the support of her son PJ.

She had reached her 85th year and in spite of ill health for the past few years, here life was centred in caring and supporting her husband Willie, first, at home and then as a resident in St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel.

She was predeceased by her two brothers Mikey Joe and Mossie and by her sister Phyllis Hassett.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, her remains were reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour, Cashel and after Requiem Mass on the following day, celebrated by Fr Joe Egan, PP and assisted by Fr Celsius Tierney PP Holycross and Fr Pat Coffey PP Golden, interment took place in Ardmayle cemetery.

Less than a week later, it was learned with regret in his adopted parish of the passing of her husband Willie on Thursday, September 22, also at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, where he had been a patient for a few weeks.

He was predeceased by his brother Paddy and by his sisters Mary and Alice McGrath.

In his native parish of Moycarkey, he was one of the founder members of Galbertstown Junior Hurling Club and for his funeral his coffin was draped with the flag of the club.

Willie spent over 40 years working with Killough Limeworks, until he took early retirement at the age of 61. After that, he took up a new occupation in driving the school bus for Tom Devitt, Cashel.

Throughout his life, he had a great interest in Gaelic games.

When camogie was first introduced in the Presentation Convent, Cashel, Willie was one of the chief supporters of the game as his three daughters, Geraldine, Mary and Caroline were very much involved winning All-Ireland camogie titles.

On Friday, September 23, Willie’s remains were reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour, Cashel and on the following day, after Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP and assisted by Fr George Bourke PP Moycarkey, Fr Celsius Tierney PP Holycross and Fr Pat Coffey, PP Golden, interment took place in Ardmayle cemetery.

Maidie and Willie are survived by their two sons PJ and Liam, their three daughters Geraldine Keane, Mary Clegg and Caroline Nerz, also by Jim and Vinny (sons-in-law), Martina (daughter-in-law), thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Both of them were predeceased by their son-in-law, Donny, husband of their daughter Caroline in the USA.

Willie is also survived by his brother-in-law Jimmy McGrath. May Willie and Maidie Rest in Peace.