The Nationalist in Tipperary has been shortlisted for four Local Ireland Media Awards

The nominations have been announced for this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards.

The prestigious awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrate excellence in local journalism and the regional news publishing industry.

The Nationalist has received four nominations across a range of categories.

The nominations are in the categories:

Best News Series

The Nationalist St Brigid’s Hospital

Best Front Page

The Nationalist Legend

Columnist of the Year

Margaret Rossiter The Nationalist It Seems to Me

National Lottery Best Community Story

Eamon Lacey The Nationalist Miracle Cancer Survivor Inspiring Others

President of Local Ireland, Declan McGuire, said: “We are delighted to have had more than 600 entries this year, which is a record.

“It reflects the huge popularity of the awards and the intense competition to get a nomination.”

National Lottery CEO Andrew Algeo said: “At the National Lottery, we are so proud of our long-standing partnership with the Local Ireland Media Awards and we are especially looking forward to this year’s in-person event, which will allow us to celebrate the impact that local media has on the communities that they serve.”

The judging panel for the awards is chaired by entrepreneur and broadcaster Áine Kerr. She is joined by author and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald, Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley, Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications, Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair, photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox, and journalist and author PJ Cunningham.

This year’s awards will be held at the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar on Thursday, October 13. Guest Master of Ceremonies will be celebrity sports commentator Marty Morrissey.