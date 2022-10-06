Search

06 Oct 2022

EDITORIAL: Nominations for The Nationalist an important recognition of hard work

There were more than 600 entries this year for the Local Ireland Media Awards - a record for the competition.

There were then 60 nominations made by the judging panel and these shortlisted entries have recently been revealed.
Iconic Media Group as a whole received six nominations.

Of those six, The Nationalist’s entries make up four of those that have made the shortlist.

It is a remarkable achievement by this Clonmel-based paper and its staff.

During a time of transition for the publication, leaving Queen Street in 2021, and as we await our new office in the heart of Clonmel, the editorial and commercial teams have continued to provide first-class local journalism and support for businesses right across our circulation area - each and every week.

We set high standards from our production of pages to our news gathering and aspire to have each and every page perfect for you in every edition.

We do that because we believe that is what you, the reader, deserves.

Our main aim is to give you the information you need and give you value for money through a product that informs you.

The number of nominations for the Local Ireland Media Awards shows the high-quality newspaper that is brought out each week and put on the shelves of your local shop.

We hope that you continue to support The Nationalist as we continue to deliver the news that matters to you in an impartial and unbiased manner.

Thank you to all our clients and readers who have helped make The Nationalist the wonderful paper it is today - your support matters to us and we really appreciate it.

No matter the results of the Local Ireland Media Awards, just to be nominated from over 600 entries is a remarkable achievement by this mighty publication, with its mighty editorial and commercial teams, in the south of Tipperary.

We are here, on the shelves each week, for you!

