BREAKING: Planning green light for massive housing development in Cahir

Planning has been granted for a massive housing development in Cahir.
Top Drawer Developments Limited made the application to Tipperary County Council for 45 two-storey houses. The development address is at Lissava, Cahir, Tipperary.
They will include five detached houses (one four-bedroom and four three-bedrooms), ten semi-detached houses (all three bedroom) and 30 terraced town houses (18 three-bedrooms and 12 two-bedrooms).
The development will also consist of provision of a new vehicular entrance off Mitchelstown Road, landscaped private and public open space, ESB sub station, new boundary treatments, 96 parking spaces, scheme lighting, site drainage works and all ancillary site development works above and below ground.
The local authority attached 22 conditions to their decision.
