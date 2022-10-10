Two children welcomed into the Christian community in this Tipperary area

File photo
Powerstown Notes:
Baptisms
We welcome into the Christian community Georgia Gemma O'Keeffe and John Allen O'Reilly and congratulate their parents Damien and Rachel and Christopher and Jody.
Kelly Marchisio and Katie Gleeson-Doten with Ronan Loughnane at the Old Church in Templemore Town Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.