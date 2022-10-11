Very popular John O'Brien and his wife Peggy win over €10,000 in local lotto

Most people will be aware that the Draw the Joker jackpot was won last week in Cahir by the very popular John O’Brien and his wife Peggy (pictured above).
John, who is honorary life president and Peggy, are great supporters of our draw and have attended the draw for many years up to the time Covid struck.
So it was great to see them back in the Shamrock Lounge last Sunday night after they received a phone call from draw Chairman John O’Connor telling them they had won the jackpot.
John and Peggy recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends and they were presented with their cheque for €10,800 at a packed Galtee Inn at the launch of the new draw last Sunday night.
The new jackpot started at €4,000. The draw took place in The Galtee Inn on Sunday night and the jackpot was not won.
Barry Condon won €100.00, Aaron Fahy & Joey Buckley won €50 each, Jack Ryan won €30 and Moss Ahearne won €20.
