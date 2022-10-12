Search

12 Oct 2022

Wonderful murals project in Tipperary creates stunning artwork for locals and visitors

James Connolly Park mural

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

12 Oct 2022 8:45 AM

Last Saturday, October 8 saw great activity at a couple of different locations in Tipperary Town as the murals programme got underway and what wonderful creations have been made for the community.

The Murals at Tipperary Town Group has pulled these projects together and there was a great sense of excitement and achievement as they got going on Saturday.

It was “all on hands on deck” in James Connolly Park as the community came out to participate in the community mural under the guidance of the “Bloom The Art Project”.

The Community Mural was really taking shape when I called there and there had been a great turnout of young and older people throughout the day.

Abbey Street mural, a stunning work of art! “It was wonderful to see the murals taking shape and they will be a fantastic addition to the town,” writes Martin Quinn.

When I visited the mural at Abbey Street, the street t artist Peachzz was busy at work putting the final touches to the one there, which has a nature/biodiversity theme.

It was wonderful to see the murals taking shape and they will be a fantastic addition to the town for people to enjoy as they pass by.

With all the painting works that have been taking place in the town over the last number of months, along with the great work by Tipperary Tidy Towns, the town has never looked better. Well done to all who have been working so hard to improve the image of Tipperary Town.

The pictures on the right are the finished murals at James Connolly Park and at Abbey Street, Tipperary.

