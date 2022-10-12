'Many now find themselves in need,' appeal to replenish food bank in Tipperary

I had the opportunity recently to have a few words with Rev. Mike O'Meara about the community food bank.

Earlier in the summer I had called into St. Mary's Church to speak with Mike about an event that I was planning and I found a number of people busy working on the preparation of food boxes.

Mike explained to me that an appeal had been running asking for donations of non perishable items for the community food bank at St. Mary's and that a number of transition year students from St. Ailbe's school had assisted him with the project.

During the past week I had the opportunity to catch up with Rev. O'Meara to see what the current situation was in relation to the appeal.

At the outset he wanted to express his thanks to everyone who had supported the appeal.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who donated goods to the community food bank at St Mary’s Church of Ireland. Particular thanks to Bennett's SuperValu and Oh Sugar Coffee shop for allowing us to have collection points in recent weeks, and to Tesco who selected us as part of their blue token community appeal. My thanks also to the management of the Tipperary Town Plaza who allowed us to collect outside their store. This support is greatly appreciated by us at St. Mary's and by those who have benefited from the appeal," said Mike.

I asked Mike as to the status of the appeal and if they still required donations.

"Yes we are very much in need of donations as sadly due to the current economic climate and excessive demand, our food bank has been depleted and we need to start all over again.

"Therefore we are asking the community and businesses of Tipperary Town to help us once again. Perhaps some of the shops in town would be a collection point for donations as currently the Tipperary Town Shopping Centre is not available to us. We require donations of non perishable items and any cash donations received will be converted into goods.

"This is a very difficult time for lots of people and there are many who now find themselves in need who were never in that position before.

"I want to stress that this is a community food bank and not for just one religious section of the community. It is open to everyone to help and equally open to everyone to avail of the food bank if needed. I know that every one of us is worried about the rising cost of living and energy prices but if we can offer a little help it would go a long way. A box of cereal or a packet of soup for instance given from your weekly shopping would mean so much to a family in need" added Mike. I then asked as to where people could leave items for collection.

"Starting from this week there will be a collection point at the offices of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District Office, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, and on every Friday I will be in St Mary’s Church from 1pm to 2pm to collect donations for the food bank. I am also available on 086-7218748 or email omearamichael547@gmail.com to answer any queries," concluded Rev. O'Meara.