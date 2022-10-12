Tipperary gardaí make arrests in Dublin in connection with theft of alcohol
The gardaí in Tipperary have arrested two individuals in Dublin in relation to alcohol theft offences that occurred in the Nenagh district in recent months.
A large volume of alcohol was stolen from a number of shops in Nenagh and Roscrea last August and September.
Gardaí described these offences as well-organised thefts.
Follow-up inquiries have resulted in two men being arrested in Dublin.
It is understood that both will face charges at Nenagh District Court in the near future.
